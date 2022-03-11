M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $268.27 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36,067 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Lowe’s Companies worth $268,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.23 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

