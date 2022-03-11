M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 87,379 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hess by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,621 shares of company stock worth $82,255,262 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.