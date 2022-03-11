M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.37 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN opened at $89.15 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

