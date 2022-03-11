M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $65.81 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Manhattan Associates worth $65,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.09 and a 12-month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

