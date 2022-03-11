M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.70 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,116 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 440,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

