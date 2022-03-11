M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $88.14 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,352 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Weyerhaeuser worth $88,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,590,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

