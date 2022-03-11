M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 438,693 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 603.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.