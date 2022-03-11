M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Crown Castle International worth $185,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

