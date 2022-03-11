M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

