M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

