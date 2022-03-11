M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

