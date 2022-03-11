M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

