M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $129,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.80 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $205.66 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

