M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,253,355 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 72.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

