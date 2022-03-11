M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475,042 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CVS Health worth $112,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $72,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

