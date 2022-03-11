M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,826 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 219,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.