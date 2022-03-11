M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 373,450 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of JD.com worth $145,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $94.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

