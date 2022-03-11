M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,352 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Weyerhaeuser worth $88,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

