M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 117,223 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,223 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of onsemi worth $62,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.16. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

