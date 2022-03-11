M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,238 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Shares of MTB opened at $173.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.