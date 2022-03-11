M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,332 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of ANSYS worth $73,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSS opened at $303.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.