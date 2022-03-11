M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 48,294 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 30.7% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $30.90 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.