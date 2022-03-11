M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 82,479 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,479 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of V.F. worth $111,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.