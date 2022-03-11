M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 842,715 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842,715 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $120,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,810 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

