M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 94,774 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3,952.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

FISV stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

