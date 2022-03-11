M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 0.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $129,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $232.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $205.66 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.