M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,559,000 after buying an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 445,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

