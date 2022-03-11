M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.
Broadcom stock opened at $587.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $590.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Broadcom (Get Rating)
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.