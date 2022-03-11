M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,872 shares during the period. HUTCHMED comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.35% of HUTCHMED worth $142,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $18.48 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

