M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,061 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Newmont by 378.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 801,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

