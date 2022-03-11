M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $104,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 205.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

NYSE APD opened at $227.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

