M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $107,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

BAM stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

