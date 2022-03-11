M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,709 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises approximately 1.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of UBS Group worth $554,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in UBS Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 372,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

