M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,145 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Analog Devices worth $210,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.85 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

