M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Cheniere Energy worth $60,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.62.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

