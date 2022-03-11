M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of KLA worth $182,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $328.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.58 and its 200-day moving average is $376.98. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $284.49 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.