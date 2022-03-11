M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 0.5% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of KLA worth $182,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 43,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $328.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.98. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $284.49 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

