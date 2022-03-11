M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,060,869 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060,869 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $80,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

