M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 107,295 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,295 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

TAP opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

