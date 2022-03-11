M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,359 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $60,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after purchasing an additional 430,569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BMO stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87.
Bank of Montreal
) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
