M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,426 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

