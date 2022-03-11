M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 143,693 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,693 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.