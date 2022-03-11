M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 147,580 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,580 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $167,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.34 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

