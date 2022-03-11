M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 147,580 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,580 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $167,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

