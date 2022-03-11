M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,808 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $120.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

