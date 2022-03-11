M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 19,296 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $131,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $697.20 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $797.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $871.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

