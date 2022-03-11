M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,766 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,766 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Coty worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $97,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

COTY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.