M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 232,343 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232,343 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $93,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.14.

ADP stock opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

