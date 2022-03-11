M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,910 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,586 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

