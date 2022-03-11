M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 308,465 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 674,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 308,465 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of American Express worth $110,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.25. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

